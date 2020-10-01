Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

No More Waits for Canadians Buying Hyundai Kona Electric

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

There’s good news for those who’ve been itching to get their hands on the all-electric version of the popular Hyundai Kona. The Korean automaker has this year increased the number of units being shipped to Canada, so much so that for the first time since the launch of the model there is no waiting list to acquire one.

For dealerships, it means they will for the first time be able to carry units of the Kona Electric in inventory, and for buyers, it means no more having to wait weeks if not months to take possession of the vehicle they want. Distribution of the model has gradually increased since it first hit the market. In 2019, 2,600 units being delivered in Canada; this year, despite the pandemic, Hyundai shipped 7,900 units to Canadian consumers.

We can only hope that trend continues in 2021. Unsurprisingly, Hyundai ranks second among automakers for sales of electric vehicles in Canada…. behind, you guessed it, Tesla.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Needless to say, they’re all smiles over at Hyundai Canada HQ. Said Ken Maisonville, head of national sales at Hyundai Auto Canada: “In the first month of sales, we knew the global supply simply wouldn’t be enough. We have increased our supply every year but still weren’t able to catch up with the demand.”

The shortage of Kona Electrics began to be addressed when the company started assembly of the model in the Czech Republic for the European market. From then on, Hyundai’s Korean production was devoted entirely to feeding the North American market.

“This is when we saw a shift in available product for Canada,” said Maisonville. “We are much better positioned moving forward.”

See also: Hyundai, Kia Facing up to $210 Million in Fines Over Flubbed Recalls

Hyundai Kona Electric, rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Kona Electric, rear

You May Also Like

Kia Soul EV Might Remain a Canadian-Only Affair in North America

Kia Soul EV Might Remain a Canadian-Only Affair in North ...

In North America, the second-generation Kia Soul EV is currently a Canadian-only affair, and that might remain so indefinitely according to a new report that...

Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Canada has announced pricing for its first all-electric SUV. The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a base price of $64,950, offers a range of 335 km ...

Hyundai Recalling Kona Electrics in South Korea

Hyundai Recalling Kona Electrics in South Korea

Hyundai is issuing a recall of the Kona Electric in South Korea over a potential risk of fire. The recall affects 25,564 vehicles assembled between September...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Ram Heavy Duty
Ram Pushes HD Truck’s Towing Capacity to 37,1...
Article
Hyundai's E-GMP platform
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for El...
Article
2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo
2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Pricing, Details Annou...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for Electric Vehicless
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular...
Video
2020 Toyota 86 Review: The Cult Car Cometh
2020 Toyota 86 Review: The Cu...
Video
Yokohama Launches Winter Travel Campaign for Canadians
Yokohama Launches Winter Trav...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 