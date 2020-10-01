No More Waits for Canadians Buying Hyundai Kona Electric

There’s good news for those who’ve been itching to get their hands on the all-electric version of the popular Hyundai Kona. The Korean automaker has this year increased the number of units being shipped to Canada, so much so that for the first time since the launch of the model there is no waiting list to acquire one.

For dealerships, it means they will for the first time be able to carry units of the Kona Electric in inventory, and for buyers, it means no more having to wait weeks if not months to take possession of the vehicle they want. Distribution of the model has gradually increased since it first hit the market. In 2019, 2,600 units being delivered in Canada; this year, despite the pandemic, Hyundai shipped 7,900 units to Canadian consumers.

We can only hope that trend continues in 2021. Unsurprisingly, Hyundai ranks second among automakers for sales of electric vehicles in Canada…. behind, you guessed it, Tesla.

Needless to say, they’re all smiles over at Hyundai Canada HQ. Said Ken Maisonville, head of national sales at Hyundai Auto Canada: “In the first month of sales, we knew the global supply simply wouldn’t be enough. We have increased our supply every year but still weren’t able to catch up with the demand.”

The shortage of Kona Electrics began to be addressed when the company started assembly of the model in the Czech Republic for the European market. From then on, Hyundai’s Korean production was devoted entirely to feeding the North American market.

“This is when we saw a shift in available product for Canada,” said Maisonville. “We are much better positioned moving forward.”

