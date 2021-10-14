Late last week came announcement of a new partnership agreement between auto giant Hyundai and tire maker Michelin, as reported by Automotive News.

Now, the two companies will work together over the next three years to develop new tire technologies destined for use with electric vehicles. The new partnership comes on the heels of an expiring five-year partnership to develop tires for EVs, a deal that resulted in the specialized tires used for the Ioniq 5 SUV.

“The collaboration between Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin over the past five years contributed to the successful launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. We are pleased to announce that the relationship has been extended for three more years.” - Georges Levy, Michelin's executive VP for automotive original equipment

This new deal between the two companies will see efforts focused around three areas: tires made of environmentally friendly materials, tires designed for next-generation electric vehicles, and a tire monitoring system for use with self-driving vehicles.

Other, more-advanced elements will also be explored, including the reduction of vibration and noise generated by high-speed electric vehicles, as well as increasing the percentage of environmentally friendly materials in tire construction.

The new technologies to be developed will initially serve the Hyundai group's higher-end models.

