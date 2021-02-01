Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Hyundai Remakes Old Pony Into Ultra-Cool EV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It was, surely, a project Hyundai's design department was glad to be given. Led by Hak Soo Ha, the company's head of interior design, Hyundai designers set about stripping down a first-generation Pony and then building it back up with an electric powertrain, modern headlights and rear lights and a thoroughly modern interior environment.

The result of the one-off project, the Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, was shared without much fanfare on Instagram, accompanied by a press release to celebrate Hyundai's new customer centre located in Busan, South Korea. The car also features fender-mounted side mirrors and retro yet futuristic Nixie tube instruments that embody the ultimate in 1970s-era styling.

What's most interesting is that an actual vintage model was used rather than creating a body simply inspired by the past.

Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, three-quarters rear

The Hyundai Pony Heritage EV is not only a testament to the creative spirit of the company's design department, which is under the direction of Luc Donckerwolke, but it is also a tip of the hat to Giorgio Giugiaro, the father of the original Pony, which was unveiled 47 years ago at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

And what's doubly interesting about all this is that this Pony served as the inspiration for the design of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the first model to come out of the all-electric division set up by the Korean automaker.

The Pony, we’ll remind you, was Hyundai's first real car, acompact model built on a relatively conventional rear-wheel drive platform. The two-door hatchback that Hyundai used for this project came on the market a few years later, thouh it largely retained the styling of the four-door model. This generation of the Pony was never sold in North America, but consumers here of course would become very familiar with the one that followed.

Hyundai is clear about the model that was shown; an insider told Car and Driver, "Don't read too much into it. It came out of nowhere, like a work of art. "

Still, something tells us an EV like this would be a huge success.

Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, profile
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, profile
Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, three-quarters front
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, three-quarters front
Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, front
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, front
Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, interior
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Pony Heritage EV, interior

You May Also Like

The Genesis X Concept Is a Coupe We Want to See Happen

The Genesis X Concept Is a Coupe We Want to See Happen

Genesis presented a spectacular design study yesterday. There’s no word yet on whether the X Concept all-electric coupe prototype will see the light of day, ...

Introducing the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept: A Taste of Lexus' Electric Future

Introducing the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept: A Taste o...

The LF-Z Electrified concept is Lexus’ way of foreshadowing the future design it wants to take with its future all-electric models. The company will introduc...

Hyundai to Replace the Batteries of its Electric Kona Models

Hyundai to Replace the Batteries of its Electric Kona Models

Hyundai will replace the batteries of its Kona EV to solve the fire-risk problem affecting the models. A total of 82,000 vehicles are affected by the recall.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Genesis GV80
2021 Genesis GV80 Review: The Hard Part Comes...
Review
Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2021
Dodge Will Build More 2021 Durango SRT Hellcats
Article
1971 Plymouth Cuda convertible
A 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible with Hemi En...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 