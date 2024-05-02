Kia Shares Images of Revised 2025 EV6

The Kia EV6 made its debut in 2022 and made a very positive first impression, not least for its resolutely sporty styling. The 576=hp GT variant that appeared a little later upped the ante even further.
For 2025, Kia is bringing a first refresh to model, and it just teased what it plans to do via two images, showing the electric EV6’s redesigned headlights and taillights.
The images reveal that the revised styling will bring the EV’S look closer to that of other current Kia models. The new LED headlights are now C-shaped, or like a hook if you prefer. The top line joins the Tiger Nose grille typical of the brand's gas-powered models.
At the rear, the lamp once again takes the form of a single, stylized band with an arch design, and the lighting here gets a new LED signature.
Kia had nothing to day this go-around regarding the interior; but given that the model is only three years old, there likely won’t be any major changes. Where we might see a difference is in the size of the battery, which has grown in size over Hyundai in the EV6’s close cousin, the Ioniq 5.
The 2024 EV6 and Ioniq 5 come with a 77.4-kWh battery, but for 2025, Hyundai has opted for an 84.0-kWh unit for its model. It may well be the same with the Kia EV6.