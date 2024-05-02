Kia Shares Images of Revised 2025 EV6

The Kia EV6 made its debut in 2022 and made a very positive first impression, not least for its resolutely sporty styling. The 576=hp GT variant that appeared a little later upped the ante even further.

For 2025, Kia is bringing a first refresh to model, and it just teased what it plans to do via two images, showing the electric EV6’s redesigned headlights and taillights.

2025 Kia EV6, rear | Photo: Kia

2025 Kia EV6, front |

The images reveal that the revised styling will bring the EV’S look closer to that of other current Kia models. The new LED headlights are now C-shaped, or like a hook if you prefer. The top line joins the Tiger Nose grille typical of the brand's gas-powered models.

At the rear, the lamp once again takes the form of a single, stylized band with an arch design, and the lighting here gets a new LED signature.

Kia had nothing to day this go-around regarding the interior; but given that the model is only three years old, there likely won’t be any major changes. Where we might see a difference is in the size of the battery, which has grown in size over Hyundai in the EV6’s close cousin, the Ioniq 5.

The 2024 EV6 and Ioniq 5 come with a 77.4-kWh battery, but for 2025, Hyundai has opted for an 84.0-kWh unit for its model. It may well be the same with the Kia EV6.