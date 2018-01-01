Ahead of its big premiere at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, the next-generation Hyundai i30 compact hatchback has been revealed by it Korean maker. The i30, you say? Yes, and while that model is a European-only car, it’s relevant to us because that is the Old Continent twin to our Elantra GT.

The look

The next edition of the i30/Elantra GT will look especially different from the current model when looked at from the front or back, thanks to restyled fascias at both ends. The front grille is substantially wider than before, while the lower grilles as well as the lights are more sharply cut; the latter include triangular LED running lights.

In back, the diffuser area has grown and now swallows up the spot for the licence plate, and the lower lights have migrated further down to sit at its fringes.

The interior

Hyundai has also updated the cabin of the i30/Elantra GT, namely by adding an optional 10.25-inch infotainment screen. In front of the driver now sits a large 7-inch screen with new analog dials for company.

The mechanics

Here the details may diverge more significantly between the i30 and Elantra GT versions of the model. For now, all we know is what European consumers will get, and that includes engine options with a light-hybrid system. Those engines include a 1.0L turbo, a 1.6L diesel and a 1.5L gas unit. (our current GT base engine, in comparison, is a 161-hp 2.0L naturally aspirated unit).

After its big debut in Geneva, the next-generation i30 will go on sale in Europe this summer, in hatchback, wagon and fastback forms. Don’t expect anything but the hatchback from our Elantra GT, likely to debut in our market later on in 2020.