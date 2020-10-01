Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai Plans to Expand N and N Line Lineup to Seven

Hyundai has gradually been introducing to markets, here and abroad, N and N Line variants of its models. Notably, we’ve seen the Veloster N, and the Elantra N Line make their debuts as performance variants. Today, the company announced it intends to expand the range to seven by 2022.

“This steady flow of sensational new N brand performance models will include variants in each major vehicle category, including three purist N models (among them the Veloster N and Elantra N) and four N Line models (including the Sonata N Line, Elantra N Line and Tucson N Line). Offering N models in each of these categories ensures that enthusiasts from every walk of life will enjoy driving an exciting new N model.”

- Hyundai

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line

Counting the 2022 Tucson N Line announced - and teased - today, that makes five N or N Line models already known. The remaining two could well be N and N Line variants of the Kona.

For those who, understandably, aren’t sure of the precise difference between an N and an N Line variant, read on.

Starting from a regular Hyundai model, the N Line version is sportier, both in terms of its looks and of the more-aggressive settings of its mechanics.

Hyundai Elantra N
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Elantra N

The true N versions, meanwhile, get boosted powertrains for significantly sportier capabilities. Accordingly, the chassis have also been modified to handle the pressures of the stronger powertrains.

Maybe the best news in regards to today’s announcement is that Hyundai’s timeline for its N and N Line lineup to expand is 2022. Which means that consumers won’t have to wait too long before they can their hands on one - and of course that we’ll be able to test-drive them for you before too long!

Stay tuned.

Hyundai Elantra N, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Elantra N, three-quarters rear
Hyundai Veloster N
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Veloster N

