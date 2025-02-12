Hyundai is about to take a major step forwards in its transition to electrification – and so could, by extension, the entire automotive industry. The Korean automaker will unveil its first solid-state battery on March 9 at the inauguration of its new research centre in Uiwang, Gyeonggi province, South Korea.

Dubbed the “dream battery”, this new technology could offer double the range and faster recharging, while retaining dimensions comparable to today's batteries. Testing should begin on an electric vehicle equipped with this revolutionary battery by the end of the year, according to Korean media outlet ET News.

Solid-state batteries: the long-awaited revolution

Solid-state batteries are considered the Holy Grail for those in the electric-vehicle sector. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, they replace the liquid electrolyte with a solid material, offering several advantages:

- Greater range: increased energy capacity in the same format

- Less weight: the battery is lighter, which improves energy efficiency

- Enhanced safety: greatly reduced risk of fire in the event of shock or overheating

- Faster recharging: significantly reduced recharge times

Applied to a Hyundai Ioniq 5, for instance, this technology could double the range of the current 84-kWh pack, or halve the weight while retaining its 512-km range.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Mass production by 2030

Hyundai plans to test these batteries as early as this year, but large-scale production isn’t expected before 2030. However, a Hyundai official told ET News that “nothing has yet been decided” about the precise timetable.

Another strategic advantage for Hyundai would be to become self-sufficient in batteries. Currently, the automaker sources its batteries from suppliers such as CATL and LG Energy Solution, but the switch to solid-state batteries could reduce that dependence.

Hyundai ready to shake up the EV market

The March 9 announcement will mark a turning point in the EV industry. If Hyundai can scale up the production of solid-state batteries, it could revolutionize EV range and charging, while boosting its competitiveness against Tesla and Chinese manufacturers.

The technology isn’t yet fully mature and any number of technical challenges could slow down its widespread adoption, but for now, 2030 is the target.

We’ll all find out more on March 9th!