BYD to Launch Solid-State Batteries in 2027

The development of solid-state batteries for EVs is taking longer than expected, but several manufacturers are getting closer to introducing them in real-world use. Leading Chinese automaker BYD has just announced that it expects to launch its solid-state battery in 2027, followed by widespread adoption as early as 2030.

Solid-state batteries for high-end vehicles

At the China All-Solid-State Battery Innovation and Development Summit Forum, Sun Huajun, Technical Director of BYD's lithium battery division, revealed that the company’s new solid-state batteries will use sulfide electrolytes. BYD has not yet specified the potential range of those new batteries, but we do know that pilot production of 20 Ah and 60 Ah solid batteries began in 2023.

BYD will integrate the technology into its premium and mid-range electric vehicles from 2027. Once production costs have been reduced, the company plans to extend the technology to more affordable models between 2030 and 2032. The long-term goal is to achieve cost parity with current EV batteries.

A comparison of lithium-ion and solid-state batteries | Photo: Encyclopedia Britannica

The future of solid-state and alternative batteries

Despite the breakthrough on solid states, BYD doesn’t foresee quickly dropping lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from its arsenal. BYD Chief Scientist Lian Yubo says they will remain a mainstay of affordable electric vehicles for another 15 to 20 years.

Other Chinese automakers are also investing in solid-state battery technology. In October 2023, Chery announced it had prototypes of solid-state batteries with an energy density of 400 Wh/kg, with a target of 500 Wh/kg. The brand plans to begin integrating them into its vehicles as early as 2026, before moving into large-scale production in 2027. These batteries could offer up to 1,500 km of range per charge.

Interest in solid-state batteries runs wide and far

The world's major automakers are on the case as well. Toyota and Nissan have invested heavily in the development of solid-state batteries, and plan to roll them out over the coming years.

At a time when the automotive industry is undergoing a major technological transition, BYD and its competitors are preparing to revolutionize electric mobility with batteries that are more efficient, safer and offer unprecedented range.