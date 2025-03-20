Chinese manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) continues to push the limits in electrification technologies. Its latest advancement, unveiled earlier this week at an event held in Shenzhen, has generated a lot of buzz thanks to some pretty eye-opening numbers.

The company claims its new electric platform (Super e-Platform) that allows for charging at a capacity of 1,000 kW, which can deliver back some 400 km of range in just 5 minutes.

We’re going to assume that the 400-km figure is based on the Chinese CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle), which is about 35 percent more generous than the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) standards for North America.

What that means is that, for North Americans, the range recovered is more like around 260 km. Either way, of course, that is very quick energy recovery, and I it would bring charging times for EV owners almost down to that of a gas-tank fill-up.

Infrastructure

The other major consideration with a system of that capacity is that it will infrastructure able to handle it. BYD says it intends to deploy some 4,000 terminals capable of doing so throughout China. Some of those could even offer more than 1,000 kW, because, yes, the company mentioned having developed a liquid-cooled charger capable of providing a maximum flow rate of 1,360 kW.

The goal is simple here: to make EVs as quick to “fill up” as ICE vehicles.

Des modèles électriques de BYD | Photo: BYD

The platform

Such fast charging speeds are made possible by the 1000-volt electric architecture of the Super e-Platform, as well as the silicon carbide power chip that offers a nominal voltage of up to 1500 volts. Another Chinese automaker, Nio, approached it with its 900-volt configuration with the ET9 model, while the Volkswagen Group is preparing a high-performance electric vehicle platform with a 980-volt electric architecture.

VW’s platform is scheduled to arrive after 2030 and will be used by the other divisions of the group, including Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini.

Some elements remain unknown for the moment concerning BYD's innovation, namely the type of battery used with the Super e-Platform, nor the maximum charging speed. BYD has also not specified the size of the batteries of the Super e-Platform.

We’re likely to learn more before too long, however, since the new platform will debut soon in an array of models produced by the company.

As we often mention, things are set to evolve quickly and significantly in the field of automotive electrification in the coming years. In fact, progress is often exponential, so that in 10 years, we are likely to look back on today’s innovations and cutting-edge tech and chuckle at the backwardness of them all.

Imagine, if you will, what mobile phones were like just 20 years ago, compared to today’s smartphones.