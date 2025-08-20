Hyundai is suspending production of another luxury EV for the American market. The South Korean automaker has halted manufacturing of the Genesis Electrified GV70 at its Alabama plant, according to a report by Business Korea.

This decision is part of a global reorganization of production chains, as Hyundai reacts to major changes in U.S. trade policy, which include increased customs tariffs and the end of tax credits for electric vehicles.

Disappointing sales for the electric GV70

Launched in February 2023, the Genesis Electrified GV70 represented an important milestone as it was Hyundai’s first electric vehicle to be assembled in the U.S. Sales never took off, however. Only 1,367 units were produced between January and July 2025, 18-percent fewer than in the same period in 2024; in July of this year, Genesis sold only 15 units of it, a historic low.

Since production stopped in June, Hyundai has been selling off remaining inventory at a discount instead of building new ones.

Focus on more profitable SUVs and hybrids

With the imminent end of federal tax credits for EVs, Hyundai is revising its strategy. The automaker wants to bet on more popular and profitable models, like the Tucson and Santa Fe, including their hybrid versions. In July, Hyundai produced 6,888 Santa Fe hybrids at its U.S. plant, counterbalancing the drop in GV70 EV sales.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

What of the Genesis Electrified GV70?

Several scenarios are on the table. Hyundai could relocate production of the electric GV70 to Hyundai's new plant in Georgia, alongside the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9, or export the model from South Korea despite the additional tariffs, an option considered less costly than launching a new production line in the U.S.

In parallel, Hyundai is continuing to ramp up Tucson production in the United States. In response to the 25-percent tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration on imported vehicles, Tucson production is being fully transferred from the Kia plant in Mexico to the one in Alabama.

Aggressive rebates on EVs

As the end of tax credits approaches, Hyundai is ramping up promotions in the U.S. to sell off its electric vehicles. It remains to be seen what will happen in Canada.