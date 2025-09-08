Fallout continues from the raid conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, known as ICE, on a battery plant Hyundai is building at its facility in the state of Georgia in partnership with LG Energy Solution.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 475 workers accused of not affecting proper paperwork authorizing them to work in the U.S. Some 300 of those arrested are South Korean nationals. The South Korean government announced on Sunday that its workers will be released and brought home.

The raid came after a months-long investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The investigation and operation also involved members of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), the U.S. Marshals Service and the Georgia State Police.

| Photo: Hyundai

A spokesperson for Hyundai North America specified that the detained individuals are not direct employees of the manufacturer. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement to express “concern and regret” over the case and sent diplomats to the site, which ultimately led to Sunday’s announcement of a repatriation agreement.

The battery plant taking shape in Georgia is a joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, which was announced in 2023. It is part of a complex where Hyundai currently manufactures the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9 SUVs. Ultimately, the site plans to be able to produce 500,000 vehicles per year.