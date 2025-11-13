Toyota Motor Corporation has confirmed an additional investment of $13.8 billion Canadian ($10 billion US) in the United States, intended to support its “future mobility efforts”. The announcement was made on November 12 during the official inauguration of the first Toyota battery plant on American soil, in North Carolina.

A key plant for electrification

The North Carolina plant, Toyota's 11th in the U.S., will also be its first dedicated to battery production. It will house 14 production lines intended to supply the brand's electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Toyota RAV4 PHEV | Photo: Toyota

The batteries are destined for popular models like the hybrid Camry, Corolla Cross and RAV4, as well as a new, yet-to-be-unveiled three-row electric SUV, to be assembled in the U.S.

Toyota to promote education and careers in science

During the opening ceremony, attended by several American political representatives, Toyota also announced an additional grant of $2.7 million USD through the Toyota USA Foundation.

The funding will support the second phase of the Driving Possibilities program in schools in Guilford County and the Asheboro district. The initiative aims to prepare young people for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Washington praises Toyota's multi-energy strategy

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy praised Toyota's strategy, which favours multiple types of powertrains — combustion, hybrid and electric — over a direct shift to all-electric.

He also hinted that the U.S. government would soon announce a new, more reasonable fuel consumption standard, intended to reduce the cost of vehicles for consumers and to promote domestic production.

A strengthened presence in the American market

This investment adds to several initiatives by Toyota to increase its production in North America and export its U.S.-assembled vehicles to Japan. The manufacturer also plans to open its Japanese distribution platform to American manufacturers, in a context of easing automotive import rules in Japan.