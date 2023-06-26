• Infiniti presents a redesigned 3D logo and other changes to its brand image.

It's not uncommon for a manufacturer to change its logo, modernize it, if only via a mild tweak. This is done for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes, it's simply to make it evolve. On other occasions, it's to rejuvenate the brand's image, to give it a boost.

Evolution of the Infiniti logo Photo: Infiniti

Such is the case with Infiniti, which has been stagnating for several years. The 34-year-old company has just introduced a third new interpretation of its original logo. A reminder that the company’s name – and its brand image overall – is designed to evoke a road that is infinite, that stretches all the way to the horizon.

Infiniti redesigns its logo Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti say the new logo’s design more explicitly emphasizes the infinite road and the horizon line. Whereas earlier versions of the logo ended in a sharp point in its middle, the new variant brings together two flat lines that extend into the background, like a road heading towards infinity. It is completed by a new spacing of the brand's letters that accentuates the horizon line.

The new three-dimensional logo will adorn the company's future products, but the company did not specify when or on which vehicles it was to appear. We can expect it on the first new model to be presented, on a concept, or else on the new generation of an existing model. Which means relatively soon, most likely.

As a sign of the times, the new logo will be illuminated on the hoods of Infiniti's new creations.

Infiniti logo, 2023 Photo: Infiniti

The new logo design is being accompanied by changes to the global retail architecture design of Infiniti’s dealerships. The company says its focus is on creating a unique and memorable shopping experience, which is inspired by Japan and the brand’s own heritage.

Infiniti’s new retail architecture, the brand says, “blends a clean, minimalist exterior with an open, light-filled interior. The company is offering physical retail spaces that allow valued customers the opportunity to connect and interact.”

New Infiniti dealership design Photo: Infiniti

New Infiniti dealership design, fig. 2 Photo: Infiniti