Infiniti is preparing a notable return to the North American sports sedan market with the new 2027 Q50.

After dropping the Q50 from the catalog last year and considering its replacement with an electric sedan, the Japanese automaker is changing tack. As demand for EVs stagnates and government incentives disappear, Infiniti is opting for a return to its roots with a muscular internal combustion version.

An engine borrowed from the Nissan Z

The new Infiniti Q50S will be built on the same platform as the Nissan Skyline sold in Japan. Under the hood is the 3.0L twin-turbo V6 from the Nissan Z, which already develops 400 hp. According to some sources, Infiniti could push the output to 450 hp to appeal to performance enthusiasts.

Manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive and thrills

Contrary to the current trend, the Q50S will be rear-wheel drive and will come with an optional manual gearbox — a rarity in the luxury sedan segment. Infiniti is also considering a more radical Red Sport version for purists.

A nod to the G35 to win over the 50-and-over crowd

Infiniti is banking on nostalgia by targeting those who remember the brand's golden age with the G35 in the early 2000s. “It's an opportunity to reconnect with Infiniti's roots,” explains Tiago Castro, VP of Infiniti Americas.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Bringing customers back to the brand

Infiniti has lost half of its lineup in recent years, notably after discontinuing two compact SUVs produced in Mexico in response to U.S. auto tariffs. To re-energize its sales, the brand also plans for the arrival of a new QX65 and high-performance versions of the QX80 starting next year.

A sedan to attract young buyers

Despite the overall decline of sedans, Infiniti considers it essential to maintain an offering in this segment. The goal: to attract a new generation of buyers, similar to what the BMW 3 Series, Lexus IS, and Mercedes C-Class are already doing with some success.

Launch date and expectations

The new 2027 Infiniti Q50 is expected to arrive in dealerships in the second half of 2027. Infiniti promises a sporty, elegant and uncompromising sedan, tailored for driving enthusiasts.