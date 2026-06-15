Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa has officially confirmed that the next-generation Nissan Skyline will make its global premiere by the end of 2026. The winter debut will mark a milestone as the nameplate, which has been in continuous production since 1957, approaches its 70th anniversary.

You won’t find the new Skyline at any North American Nissan showroom, however – it will be marketed under the Infiniti banner, as the reborn Q50.

The upcoming fourteenth-generation model (V38) replaces the current V37 sedan, which has grown noticeably dated since its 2014 launch. While the Skyline moniker has historically graced coupes, wagons and crossovers, Nissan is keeping to a classic formula for the new model, which will be a muscular, four-door sports sedan.

One remarkable aspect of the new Skyline is how quickly it was engineered. By overhauling its vehicle development process with lessons learned from ultra-fast Chinese competitors, Nissan sliced its production lead time from 55 months down to just 26 months. Espinosa highlighted that this rapid turnaround was achieved through heavy integration of artificial intelligence, advanced digital design tools and virtual testing simulations.

| Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the new Nissan Skyline/Infiniti Q50

Efficiency was also gained by carrying over the proven Front-Midship (FM) rear-wheel-drive platform and the potent 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine (VR30DDTT) currently found in the Nissan Z. In its latest application, the engine is expected to pump out up to 420 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque.

For the North American market, the sedan will, as mentioned, debut under the luxury Infiniti banner, likely reviving the Q50 nameplate. Performance purists have reason to celebrate, as internal sources indicate the new Infiniti will maintain a rare rear-wheel-drive layout and offer an optional manual transmission alongside standard automatic and all-wheel-drive variants.

Design of the new Nissan Skyline/Infiniti Q50

Global Design Director Alfonso Albaisa teased that the exterior styling will be aggressive and modern, featuring classic proportions “inspired by the past” without relying on pure retro nostalgia.

The Skyline is the spearhead of a broader product offensive aimed at restoring Nissan's global profitability and buttressing its performance bonafides. Concurrently, Espinosa confirmed that a combustion-powered R36 successor to the GT-R supercar is also actively in development.