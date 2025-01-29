It's with a touch of sadness that we witness the Alfa Romeo Giulia get ready to take its leave in its current form. The sedan with its Latin charm, a symbol of Italian driving pleasure, is abandoning its sporting roots to be reborn as… an SUV. A destiny sealed by the automaker's strategy, which now favours elevated silhouettes to appeal to customers eager for versatility.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A last look at an icon

The racy Giulia sedan has been the embodiment of dynamism and elegance since its return in 2016. With its sharp lines, inspired chassis and pure Alfa DNA, it won over purists. But the page is turning. New Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has confirmed that the next-generation Giulia will be radically change its silhouette, using the same STLA Large platform as the future Stelvio.

It's hard to imagine a Giulia without its low seating, playful rear end and roaring engine. Yet this change is not a total abandonment of Alfa Romeo styling. According to early leaks, the future coupe-style crossover SUV will draw inspiration from models such as the Peugeot 408, Citroën C5 X and future Lancia Gamma, the idea being to retain a fluid, sporty design.

A modern tribute: Technology and electrification

The age of analog, carbon and gas-only powertrains is giving way to that of digital technology and electrification. The new Giulia will benefit from artificial intelligence infotainment, more sophisticated ADAS and a “scudetto” grille redesigned for the needs of electric powertrains.

Under the hood, we can expect both 100-percent electric and hybrid options, Alfa Romeo having just this week announced it is abandoning plans to transition just yet to an exclusively electric range. A strategy dictated by pragmatism, at a time when the European EV market is showing signs of slowing down in the short term.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Goodbye, but not farewell

Production of the new Stelvio and Giulia will remain within the walls of the historic Cassino site in Italy. The Stelvio starts production in July 2025, followed by the Giulia crossover in 2026.

Change is inevitable, but one question remains: will this new formula preserve Alfa Romeo's soul, or sign its definitive entry into the standardization of modern SUVs? Only time will tell. But today, let's take a moment to salute the Giulia as we knew it: passionate, vibrant, timeless. Rest in peace, dear sedan.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers