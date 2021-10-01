Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
IRL: Oriol Servia the fastest at Richmond

KV Racing's Oriol Servia was the fastest among the rookies invited to a practice session for this weekend's IndyCar round at Richmond International Raceway.

Eight IRL rookies had a 90-minute practice session, with four IndyCar drivers who have not previously raced at Richmond, the shortest oval on the calendar at 0.75 miles, granted half an hour of practice ahead of the full sessions that begin this evening.

Servia's teammate Will Power was second and EJ Viso third and Brazilian Enrique Bernoldi fourth.

