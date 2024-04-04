• Check out this ranking of the new vehicles with the best residual value after one year.

Buying a new vehicle means losing a lot of value on it in depreciation the minute you drive it off the lot. After one, two and three years, it generally continues to drop in value. It stabilizes a little thereafter, but the loss is gradual and irreversible.

Market analyses tell us the percentage a given model loses after one, two or three years on the market. In some cases, the loss is heavy – check out our look at the new vehicles with the worst resale value for proof.

Some models fare much better, however, and even more so since the pandemic and subsequent supply chain crisis. Things are slowly coming back to normal, but there are still models that offer excellent resale value.

A study conducted by the iSeeCars group gives us an insight into those models that are currently best at holding on to their value after one year of ownership.

At the top of the list? The Land Rover Range Rover, which is a little surprising considering that this model doesn't enjoy the best reputation for reliability. However, it enjoys an aura that makes it almost mythical in the eyes of many. That's principally why it's right up there at the top, and why it doesn't lose value in its first year on the market. In fact, an analysis of Range Rovers sold after one year shows that its price rises by 2.8 percent on the used market, to just over $4,000 USD.

2022 Kia Rio | Photo: Kia

In second place comes the Kia Rio, which is no longer in Kia’s new-car lineup. It seems many consumers are still looking for a small, affordable car. Its value rose by 0.1 percent in its first year on the market.

In third place sits another legendary model, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which lost just 2.3 percent in its first year. In fourth and fifth place, the Ford Maverick and Ford Maverick Hybrid, sacrificing just 4.1 percent and 4.4 percent of their respective initial values after 12 months on the road.

That completes our top 5.

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE | Photo: Toyota

Next up is a run of hybrids, with four of the next five models featuring this type of powertrain. In sixth place is the Toyota Sequoia hybrid (4.6 percent), followed by the Toyota Corolla and Toyota RAV4 hybrids (4.6 and 5.0 percent, in that order).

A familiar car in ninth place, with sales prices down by just 5.3 percent, is the Honda Civic. The Kia Sportage hybrid places 10th with a decline of just 5.9 percent.

Two things stand out. Well-established models still hold their value, as do hybrid vehicles, which still represent interesting and sensible choices for consumers.

If you're about to change vehicles, one of the models on this list is definitely worth considering.