Jaguar is currently, to put it mildly, a brand in limbo. Axing one’s entire existing vehicle lineup will do that. Committed to a complete image reboot, the storied British automaker currently has no new vehicles to sell. However, the first physical evidence of its make-or-break transition has been seen here and there, under various unofficial names, over the past year or two. Now the thing has an official name: meet the Jaguar Type 01.

| Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

A meaningless name? Not so, says Jaguar

Scheduled for a full reveal in the fall of 2026, the Type 01 serves as the first production flagship of the brand’s so-called Copy Nothing era. For such a minimalist name, there’s meaning to it, according to Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover. He says the “Type” designation honours Jaguar’s classic heritage, while the “0” represents a complete brand reset and a commitment to zero emissions. The “1” signifies the first chapter of this new, ultra-luxury philosophy.

“We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before. Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance. The Type 01 name is part of that story – for me, the zero also signifies a complete brand reset, and the '1', our first car for a new chapter, a 'one of a kind!'” - Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar

This numerical strategy — similar to that employed by Polestar — is expected to continue as the lineup expands to include future models, likely including crossovers.

Jaguar's Type 00 concept | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Performance and presence of the Jaguar Type 01

The Type 01 all-electric, four-door grand tourer is of course derived from the modernist - and polarizing - Type 00 concept. But there are significant differences, notably in the move away from the two-door style of the original concept, as well as to an entirely new platform. Preliminary specifications are formidable: a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering 1,000 metric horsepower (986 hp) and 959 lb-ft of torque.

These figures rival the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and easily surpass the Rolls-Royce Spectre, but Jaguar insists the Type 01 is designed primarily for refined comfort rather than raw track performance. Prototypes recently tested in the snowy conditions of Arjeplog, Sweden, suggest a vehicle that offers a ride quality unique to the brand’s new “modernist” identity.

A risky road ahead

Jaguar’s pivot is bold. By aiming for the prestige levels of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, the company is abandoning its traditional market position for something far more exclusive. Prototypes are set to appear at the Formula E Monaco E-Prix later this month, providing a closer look at the strikethrough motif venting and boxy silhouette.

Following the official unveiling this coming fall, the first deliveries of the Type 01 are expected in the spring of 2027.