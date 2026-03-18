2027 BMW i3 to Offer 469 hp, 770 km of Range

BMW sets out to shift the paradigm of the luxury electric vehicle market with the 2026 BMW i3. The first sedan built on the Neue Klasse platform, the i3 with its 800-volt architecture boasts an announced EPA-estimated range of up to 770 km.

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Design of the 2027 BMW i3

The 2027 i3 sport sedan is quite faithful to the Vision Neue Klasse concept unveiled in 2023, and it signals a departure from BMW’s recent styling trends. The most striking change is at the front, where the traditional physical grille is replaced by an expansive, illuminated structure that recreates the signature kidney shape. This digital "face" integrates the headlights directly into the light-work, a signature move that will soon define BMW’s entire sedan portfolio.

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Things are less radically different from the side. In profile, the i3 adopts a more restrained, aerodynamic silhouette characterized by a long hood and a short rear deck. Practicality meets aesthetics with flush-mounted door handles and a panoramic roof featuring thermal insulating glass. The rear lighting maintains the classic L-shape.

Powertrain of the 2027 BMW i3

The new i3 50 xDrive features sixth-generation eDrive technology. The powertrain features already in the iX3 SUV; in fact, most of the components of the new i3 come from its sibling – though BMW claims a 10-percent reduction in weight for the system as whole. By combining an ASM motor at the front with a stronger EESM motor at the rear, the system is RWD-biased, and it delivers a robust 469 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque. Battery capacity hasn’t been announced as of yet.

Performance enthusiasts can look forward to a more potent M60 version, and rumours suggest a flagship "M" model featuring four independent motors capable of delivering in excess of 800 hp.

| Photo: BMW

Those are impressive numbers, but those associated with range and charging are probably more relevant in the day-to-day. The i3’s 800-volt system supports ultra-fast DC charging up to 400 kW, which allows for recovering 400 km of range in as little as 10 minutes. As mentioned maximum range is given as 770 km, which is considerably more than offered by the larger, heavier iX3 (650 km).

The inclusion of bidirectional charging allows the i3 to act as a mobile power source.

| Photo: BMW

Technology in the 2027 BMW i3

BMW is introducing a "Super Brain" philosophy to vehicle management, simplifying complex electronics into four central computers: Infotainment, Driving Dynamics (dubbed the "Heart of Joy"), Core Vehicle Functions and Automated Driving Systems. This streamlined computing architecture reduces the hundreds of control units found in traditional vehicles, with the goal of ensuring faster processing and smoother over-the-air updates.

The driving experience is further refined by the "Heart of Joy" system, which manages power delivery and suspension geometry in real-time to maintain BMW's typical handling characteristics even in a heavy, battery-electric format. The car borrows the iX3’s traditional suspension system featuring shocks and springs, by the way.

| Photo: BMW

Interior

The cabin of the i3 is very similar to that of the iX3, and as such, it a showcase of the "Shy Tech" concept, where controls remain hidden until needed. The centerpiece is the BMW Panoramic iDrive, which spans the full width of the dashboard’s top, just under the windshield. This is complemented by a 17.9-inch central touchscreen and a 3D head-up display.

Sustainability takes centre stage with Veganza Digital White upholstery and Atlas Grey accents, providing a high-end alternative to traditional leather. Comfort is prioritized through multifunction power seats, tri-zone climate control and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

BMW has included a front trunk (frunk). Full cargo capacity figures haven’t been announced yet.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW