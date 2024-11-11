Jaguar to Unveil Electric Concept on December 2nd

For the 2025 model-year, Jaguar is offering only one model on the Canadian market, the F-Pace SUV, which remains the company's cash cow. The withdrawal of all the brand's other products, including the I-Pace electric SUV, is a sign that things are about to change at the English brand.

They have a plan

Three years ago, the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) group announced a plan to radically transform the Jaguar brand into an electric-only ultra-luxury division. And by “ultra-luxury”, we – and Jaguar – mean that the brand will be competing more with Rolls-Royce than with Mercedes-Benz.

Since then, JLR has revealed very few details about its Jaguar strategy. We have known since this past May that a model is due to be presented before the end of the year, as per the brand's CEO, Adrian Mardell.

The Jaguar E-Pace, I-Pace and F-Pace | Photo: Jaguar

Last Friday, when announcing its financial results for the last quarter, the company confirmed it will share an update of its plans on November 18. Then on December 2, as part of the Miami Art Week event, it’s expected the first concept of Jaguar's new era will be presented.

The production version will follow in 2025, with first deliveries scheduled for 2026.

In all, according to the originally announced plans, three electric models are to be expected as part of the automaker's first salvo. As far as we know, the first of these will be a GT sedan with a base price of around £100,000, or roughly $180,000 CAD.

The car will be a beast when it comes to power and present an anticipated range of over 600 km under the European WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle, which is some 20 to 25 percent more generous than the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) cycle used here. The car will be built on a new structure dubbed JEA (Jaguar Electrified Architecture). Models delivered in North America will benefit from a NACS (North American Charging Standard) connector, which provides access to Tesla's charging stations.

Another sedan and an SUV are expected to follow.

We'll have more details to share in early December.