Jaguar Land Rover Resuming Vehicle Deliveries to U.S.

Inside Jaguar Land Rover's assembly plant in Hull, in the UK | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover
Daniel Rufiange
 If and how JLR passes on the additional cost of tariffs to its customers isn’t known. The company is expected to announce its plans on May 10th.

After halting its vehicle deliveries to the U.S. following the imposition of Donald Trump's tariffs on vehicle imports, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced that it is resuming shipments of vehicles in the direction of America.

“The USA is an important market for JLR’s luxury brands and 25 percent tariffs on autos remain in place. As we work to address the new U.S. trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our planned short-term actions.”

•    Jaguar Land Rover, via a spokesperson

Several important details regarding JLR’s plans are currently missing, of course. Namely, it will be interesting to know if and how the company will pass the cost of the tariffs on to its consumers. The company plans to provide further information when it releases its annual results on May 10th.

Jaguar Land Rover sold 430,000 vehicles globally in the 12 months leading up to March 2024, with nearly a quarter of those in North America.

The first vehicles to be delivered with tariffs in place are expected to arrive at U.S. ports within three weeks.
According to Automotive News, the British automotive industry directly employs 200,000 workers, and the United States is the second-largest importer of vehicles manufactured in Great Britain after the European Union.

A Jaguar Land Rover dealership à South Orlando, in Florida
A Jaguar Land Rover dealership à South Orlando, in Florida | Photo: Land Rover South Orlando
