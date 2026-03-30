Jeep Wagoneer S Recalled for Loose Liftgate Hinge Covers

Stellantis has announced a recall of the Jeep Wagoneer S over to a structural defect with potentially serious consequences: the liftgate hinge covers are prone to loosening and could fall off the vehicle.

The problem

Transport Canada indicates that “on certain vehicles, the liftgate hinge covers may be improperly secured.” Due to this poor attachment, “the cover(s) could become loose and detach from the vehicle.”

In its bulletin released in March, Transport Canada explains the obvious, which is that “parts that detach from the vehicle could create a hazard for others and increase the risk of an accident.”

According to information obtained by Auto123, the recall affects 860 units of the Jeep Wagoneer S. The recall covers all production years of this electric SUV, so the 2024, 2025 and 2026 vintages.

The solution

According to the Transport Canada information bulletin, Stellantis will communicate with owners in writing, asking them to visit their dealership to have the liftgate hinges inspected. Depending on the results of the inspection, the hinges will be either properly secured or replaced.

About the Jeep Wagoneer S

Introduced in 2024, the Jeep Wagoneer S became the brand's first all-electric vehicle in North America. The SUV can travel up to 473 km on a single charge. Its power and torque figures stand at 600 hp and 617 lb-ft, respectively. The Wagoneer S also stands out for its technological offerings, including a total display surface of 45 inches. At the time of writing, the manufacturer is offering an incentive of up to $8,000 to boost sales of 2025 model-year units still in inventory.