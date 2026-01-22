Rivian is recalling 897 units of its electric R1S SUV and R1T pickup in the U.S. and Canada over a potentially loose bolt in the second-row seatbelt retractor mechanism. Model-years affected range from 2022 to 2026. Of the total, 28 vehicles are in Canada. Transport Canada’s recall number is 2006-009.

The problem was first detected in a vehicle in for routine service by a Rivian technician back in September.

Rivian has not received any reports of accidents or injuries arising from the defect. It adds that in the months since the first discovery, it has not found any other instance of the defect. The recall is being issued as a precaution.

L'habitacle du Rivian R1S | Photo: Rivian

The problem

Rivian says that a second-row seatbelt retractor bolt may not have been correctly installed during production. If so, the retractor could fail to restrain passengers in the event of an accident, creating a risk of injury.

The company points out that owners may hear a rattle coming from around the C pillar, on either side of the vehicle. That could indicate that the bolt is loose and the retractor is not properly fixed in its place.

The solution

It’s a simple one in this case: Rivian technicians will inspect the seatbelt retractor mechanism and properly secure it if needed, at charge to owners.

Rivian will begin sending out notices to those owners starting March 9th.