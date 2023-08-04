To mark the 30th anniversary of the first Jurassic Park movie, Jeep presents a set of graphics to identify your vehicle in the park's colours.

Yes, it’s true: the first Jurassic Park film is already 30 years old. Among the many striking images of this film are the vehicles identified in the park's colours.

The Jurassic Park logo Photo: Jeep

Most memorable among them, the Jeep Wrangler, which, like the film series, continues its career.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the first Jurassic film's release, Jeep is offering buyers the option to spice up their Jeep Wrangler (or Gladiator) with a little retro flavour, via decals that clearly identify it in the park's colours.

Decals of the Jurassic Park package for the Jeep Wrangler / Gladiator Photo: Jeep

More of the decals Photo: Jeep

The vinyl decals are the work of the Jeep Graphic Studio. They decorate the doors, hood and tailgate. On the sides, behind the front fender, a number identifying the vehicle is also present.

A Jeep Wrangler decked in the 'Jurassic Park' package Photo: Jeep

The Wrangler name found on the sides of the hood borrows the same font used on the park logo.

Shifter in the Jeep Wrangler with 'Jurassic Park' package Photo: Jeep

On board, the top of the gear selector features a chrome medallion showing the image of the famous T-Rex on the park logo. An optional “Grassy Island” medallion is also available for the transfer case lever.

The print run for this set of graphics is limited to 100 units, however, so buyers will have to be quick. The decals are compatible with all Jeep Wrangler models (from 2018 to 2024), as well as 2020-2023 Jeep Gladiators (two- or four-door). The set can be found at JeepGraphicStudio.com. Prices are $550 USD, or $650 USD if the "Grassy Island" option is chosen.