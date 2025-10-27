EV skeptics might be disappointed: a new study shows that battery degradation in is far less concerning than previously thought. And surprise — it’s not Tesla, but the Kia EV6 that emerges as the champion of battery longevity.

| Photo: Kia

A Swedish study overturns misconceptions

According to an analysis by Swedish auto broker Kvdbil, which looked at 1,300 used electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids, the Kia EV6 ranks first for battery health, followed closely by the electric Kia Niro.

The Tesla Model Y also ranks among the best, but the crown goes to the Korean brand.

Tesla Model Y | Photo: Tesla

90 percent capacity after 145,000 km

The data reveals that 80 percent of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids retain more than 90 percent of their usable capacity, even after several years of use. On average, the observed loss of state of health (SoH) after 90,000 miles (around 145,000 km) is around 10 percent, a figure similar to that obtained by another British study conducted by RSEV.

In other words, the battery of an electric car that has traveled 130,000 miles (about 210,000 km) still retains 85 percent of its original capacity, and the batteries of several models that exceed 300,000 miles remain high-performing.

What really wears out the battery

The study highlights that how the vehicle is used has a greater impact than natural aging or mileage. Experts recommend:

• avoiding charging beyond 80 percent regularly (except for LFP batteries),

• limiting fast charging,

• avoiding extreme temperatures,

• and not leaving the vehicle charged to 100 percent for long periods.

Battery anxiety is now outdated

The data demonstrates that the fear of batteries dying prematurely is largely exaggerated. Modern batteries are aging better than expected, replacement costs are decreasing, and recycling solutions are multiplying.

Perhaps, the study suggests, the real problem lies in communication: automakers are not doing enough to reassure the public. If consumers knew their EV could last as long as a 90s-vintage Honda Accord, sales might just take off.