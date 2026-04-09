Kia has presented its plan for a future pickup truck designed for North America.

This is as reported by media outlet Automotive News, which cited information obtained from Kia CEO Ho Sung Song.

The news of Kia’s plans comes, probably not coincidentally, just days after Hyundai unveiled the Boulder concept at the New York Auto Show. In addition to showcasing a prototype of what the brand's first rugged body-on-frame SUV could look like, Hyundai announced its intention to eventually break into the midsize pickup segment in North America.

Based on our reading of the current situation, this is exactly what Kia’s future pickup is targeting as well.

Considering the link between Kia and Hyundai, it’s reasonable to imagine that the two vehicles could share certain components, despite the constant efforts by both brands to distinguish their competing products.

The new models would join a segment currently occupied by the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma. We’re also awaiting the unveiling of the future Ram Dakota.

While Hyundai has not yet committed to a choice of powertrain for its future pickup, Kia has made it known it plans an electric version and another featuring a range extender.

The vehicle may not even have been unveiled yet, but Kia is already declaring that it intends to sell 90,000 units of the model annually across North America and capture 7 percent of the market by 2034.

Kia Tasman: A first pickup introduced in 2024

In 2024, you may recall, Kia unveiled its first pickup, although that was on the other side of the world. Built on a ladder frame, the Tasman is powered by a 4-cylinder turbocharged gasoline or diesel engine. Currently, the model is sold in various markets, including Korea, Australia and South Africa, but not in the United States or Canada.

That strategy is quite different from Hyundai's approach with the Santa Cruz. That compact pickup features a unibody structure and was launched onto the North American market. It is, however, no longer available in Canada, notably due to tariffs currently imposed on U.S.-built vehicles. The Santa Cruz is still offered south of the border.

The next few months could be an interesting one in the midsize pickup segment with both Hyundai and Kia making serious noises about taking the leap into it. Stay tuned.