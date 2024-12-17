Kia Tasman Pickup Not Coming to North America

This past October, Kia unveiled its first pickup. The Tasman, like all the others in the Kia family, features a bold, distinctive design.

The vehicle's unveiling naturally brought up the question of whether it could be introduced in North America. We now have the answer, and it’s a no. This comes despite the fact that early versions of the Tasman were seen being tested in California.

A Kia representative told Car And Driver that while it would make sense to offer a pickup truck on the American market, it's not the right time for the Tasman.

And the reason is probably pretty straightforward. Since the model is built outside the U.S., it would be subject to the notorious “Chicken Tax”, a 25-percent tariff imposed on pickup trucks (in particular) that are not assembled in the U.S. This tax has been in force since 1964.

So where is the Tasman destined for? Its native South Korea, for one, but it will also later be exported to the Middle East and Africa, as well as Australia.

Le Kia Tasman, au Salon de l'auto de Busan en 2024 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Tasman pickup sits on a truck platform, i.e. a ladder chassis, and can be fitted with diesel-powered combustion engines. An all-electric version is currently under development.

Kia will also offer an off-road version with raised ground clearance and suspension, off-road tires and an electronically locking rear differential.

Kia says the Tasman can tow up to 7,716 lb, which is more than any North American mid-size pickup is capable of, though the Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon duo is close behind at 7,700 lb.

Inside, the layout is more conventional, and in line with what pickups generally offer, i.e. easy-to-handle buttons and controls. Everything else is in keeping with the brand's signature, including a large screen on the dashboard.

Longer term, customer reaction to the Tasman in other markets may lead Kia to decide whether it might want to build it somewhere in the U.S. We're still a long way from that, however, and no one expects the incoming U.S. administration to eliminate the 25-percent tariff, which would make it more feasible to sell the model in the US.