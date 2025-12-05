We would have been forgiven for assuming a return of the Stinger. The images Kia shared of a new concept reveal an electric sports car sized not that differently from the defunct sports sedan. In fact, Vision Meta Turismo unveiled by Kia this week is strictly a styling exercise, conjured up to help mark the brand's 80th anniversary.

Kia’s latest concept vehicle embodies what it describes as a bold vision for the future of mobility. It combines a tribute to 1960s GT sports cars with a projection towards electrification and connected driving. Kia it wants to harken "a new era of mobility" with this model, which combines retro design and cutting-edge technology.

And a pretty concept it is, too. Only it remains a concept, with nothing to suggest it will advance to the production stage.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

Design of the Kia Vision Meta Turismo

The exterior design is striking; this car has a radical character. It has angular lines and a low fastback silhouette, with a so-called “cab-forward” profile where the cabin is pushed as far forward as possible. Kia abandons its iconic Tiger Nose grille in favour of a flat front fascia adorned with thin LED strips and adds cameras in lieu of exterior rearview mirrors - an element still prohibited in North America.

The rear section is intentionally ambiguous, sitting between a sedan, coupe and a GT, with a roofline sloping toward a back end bereft of a traditional tailgate. The Vision Meta Turismo aims to be visually stunning, even if it never sees the light of day.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

Interior

Inside, the concept is intended to be more of a "high-tech lounge" than a simple car cabin. There’s no traditional steering wheel, instead we have half of one, or a D-shaped wheel, sitting before a huge panoramic windshield on which is displayed an augmented-reality head-up display.

The cabin offers different digital modes named Speedster, Dreamer or Gamer, which adjust the ambiance depending on whether you want to focus on performance, comfort or entertainment.

For all the innovations, Kia insists the Vision Meta Turismo is first and foremost a concept, a symbolic “anniversary gift”, with no technical details or promises of commercialization. S there’s no info on the powertrain, range or performance and no commitment to taking this vehicle any further.

The Kia Vision Meta Turismo fascinates with its aesthetic and technological audacity. It blends a retro charm inspired by classic GTs with an immersive futuristic vision. But for now, it remains a dream and a laboratory that will likely never see the light of day.