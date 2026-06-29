Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) North America has announced a massive safety recall and temporary stop-sale order affecting a quarter-million SUVs in the U.S. The reason? A defect that could cause the driver-side airbag to fail during a crash.

The safety campaign encompasses 250,857 vehicles in the United States, spanning seven model years. The affected lineup includes the 2022–2026 Range Rover, 2021–2026 Discovery and 2020–2026 Defender.

While Transport Canada hasn’t yet posted a notice regarding vehicles affected in Canada, we expect a recall to be announced soon – and given the size of the U.S. recall, we can also expect a big number here.

Affected models (built between April 2019 and June 2026):

- Land Rover Defender (Built at Nitra, Slovakia Plant)

- Land Rover Discovery (Built at Nitra, Slovakia Plant)

- Range Rover & Range Rover Sport (Built at Solihull, UK Plant)

The problem

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the potential failure stems from “fretting corrosion” on the driver's airbag connector terminals, located within the steering wheel clock spring assembly.

A spike in warranty claims led to the launching in August 2025 of a lengthy internal investigation by JLR. In March 2026, its engineers conducted vibrational rig testing and discovered that normal vehicle articulation and standard driving conditions were creating enough microscopic friction to generate oxide buildup on the connector pins. This corrosion increases electrical resistance within the circuit, which can block the diagnostic signal sent to the inflator module during a collision.

Land Rover Range Rover | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Fortunately, JLR reports that the dashboard airbag warning light will illuminate as an early warning signal roughly 480 to 640 km before a deployment failure can actually occur. No accidents, injuries or non-deployments have been reported.

The solution

Rather than replacing physical components, the technical remedy is straightforward. Dealership technicians will apply a specialized protective lubricant gel directly to the airbag connector terminals to insulate the electrical surfaces from friction and moisture. JLR integrated this gel fix into its European assembly lines in early June 2026, meaning custom factory orders are unaffected.

However, the stop-sale order creates an immediate bottleneck on completed vehicles currently sitting at shipping ports or on dealership lots. Franchised retailers must apply the lubricant gel to existing stock before those units can legally be delivered to customers.

The safety campaign comes at a difficult financial juncture for the Tata-controlled British automaker. JLR recently recorded a $325 million annual after-tax loss, heavily driven by $139 million in compounding warranty outlays and a prior electrical recall of 170,000 units.

Regarding this latest recall, U.S. owners of affected vehicles will receive notification letters by mail on or before August 7, 2026. Again, we await word on details for owners in Canada.