JLR Recalls 121,509 Range Rovers, Range Rover Sports Over Suspension Problem

2014 Range Rover | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover
Daniel Rufiange
 The affected Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs are from the 2014-2017 model-years.

JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) must recall 121,509 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs in the United States due to potential cracks in the front suspension upper joints, according to documents published by the U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), which is the equivalent of Transport Canada.

The problem
In the vehicles targeted by the recall, a crack could appear in the front suspension knuckle (the part that supports the wheel and allows it to steer). This can lead to the detachment of the upper suspension arm and cause a loss of vehicle control. Obviously, the risk of an accident is increased.

The recall concerns certain models from the 2014-2017 model-years. In principle, all units have the defect.

2015 Range Rover Sport
2015 Range Rover Sport | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

This recall is the result of an investigation launched last June by the NHTSA following 12 reports received from owners indicating that one or two steering knuckles had fractured. So far, JLR has received 110 warranty claims related to the problem with the two affected models.

According to the NHTSA, no accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the defect.

The solution
Dealers will be informed of steps to follow on August 19. Owners will be notified at a later date that has not yet been determined.

Owners of affected vehicles can still go to the dealership and have the front suspension knuckle replaced if a crack is detected, or have a mounting bracket installed to prevent cracks.

