The JLR Group (Jaguar-Land Rover) is recalling some 2,100 SUVs due to oil leaks that could potentially trigger a fire in the engine compartment, posing a danger not only to occupants but also to other road users.

The number of units affected is not high, but the number of different models is significant. The campaign targets the Jaguar F-Pace (133), as well as the Range Rover (303), Range Rover Sport (500), Range Rover Velar (47), Discovery (235) and Defender (910) models under the Land Rover banner.

In Canada, three Jaguar vehicles and 147 Land Rover vehicles are affected.

Only 2024 models are being recalled.

Jaguar F-Pace 2024 | Photo: Jaguar

According to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem stems from the oil filter housing. It was manufactured without respecting the standards specifying the use of a certain plastic... which was not used. Over time, the plastic that was used can crack, causing oil to leak into the engine compartment. Contact between that oil and a hot surface can cause a fire.

The added danger for other road users is that oil can end up on the road surface. In large quantities, it can make the road as slippery as ice. So imagine a motorcycle encountering a trail of oil on the asphalt. The danger is real.

The good news is that a solution has been found, and it's pretty simple. Jaguar Land Rover will replace the oil filter housings and all related components, all free of charge of course. Owners will be informed of the recall starting August 9th.

Transport Canada adds that Jaguar recommends that owners stop driving their vehicle and contact a dealer if they notice an oil leak or if the engine oil warning light comes on.