Its not about owning a luxury car, Lexus says. Rather, driving a Lexus is about finding perfect moments in every day life through their machines styleand contemporary elegance. Stuart Payne, Director of Lexus Canada, says "The Lexus experience brings those perfect moments to life - in frequent, pleasant and surprising ways."The now-expanded "Perfect Moments" marketing campaign behind the Japanese carmakers flagship will serve to provide further depth, clarity and meaning to the brands position in the marketplace. The advertising campaign will also help to explain how Lexus's "L-finesse" design language helps to capture these perfect moments, and how the philosophy is built into every car they build.The all-new LS 460 and LS 460L extended wheelbase models are set to arrive in showrooms this November. Both models feature a 4.6 litre V8 engine which develops a potent 380 horsepower which is managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission. That's no typo- eight gears!Pricing starts at $86,400 for the standard wheelbase model with the "L" designated model starting from $98,700.