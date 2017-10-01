Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Lexus announces pricing for its perfect-moment hunting LS flagship

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
Its not about owning a luxury car, Lexus says. Rather, driving a Lexus is about finding perfect moments in every day life through their machines style
2007 Lexus LS 460 (Photo: Lexus)
and contemporary elegance. Stuart Payne, Director of Lexus Canada, says "The Lexus experience brings those perfect moments to life - in frequent, pleasant and surprising ways."

The now-expanded "Perfect Moments" marketing campaign behind the Japanese carmakers flagship will serve to provide further depth, clarity and meaning to the brands position in the marketplace. The advertising campaign will also help to explain how Lexus's "L-finesse" design language helps to capture these perfect moments, and how the philosophy is built into every car they build.
 
2007 Lexus LS 460 (Photo: Lexus)
The all-new LS 460 and LS 460L extended wheelbase models are set to arrive in showrooms this November. Both models feature a 4.6 litre V8 engine which develops a potent 380 horsepower which is managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission. That's no typo- eight gears!

Pricing starts at $86,400 for the standard wheelbase model with the "L" designated model starting from $98,700.

You May Also Like

2008 Lexus LS 600h L at the Vancouver Auto Show

2008 Lexus LS 600h L at the Vancouver Auto Show

Due this spring, the flagship sedan from Lexus promises V12 performance with V8 fuel efficiency. The powertrain is composed of a 5.0-liter V8 engine mated to...

2007 Lexus LS 460L Road Test

2007 Lexus LS 460L Road Test

What is over five meters long, has a reclining seat with footrest and offers to take care of your back and shoulders with a good Swedish or Shiatsu massage? ...

Lexus introduces 2008 IS-F and LF-A Concept (VIDEO)

Lexus introduces 2008 IS-F and LF-A Concept (VIDEO)

Lexus introduced a new "F" designated IS model. Powered by a V8, the new Lexus IS-F will appeal to sports car enthusiasts with a "substantial" boost in power...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2021 Lexus UX 250h
2021 Lexus UX 250h Hybrid Review: Going Green...
Review
2021 BMW M5 Competition
2021 BMW M5 Competition Review: How to Raise ...
Review
How to Find the Best Winter Tires for Your Ve...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
This Is the Sound of the 2023...
Video
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 