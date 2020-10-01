Older drivers might remember that Chrysler offered a functional record player in some of its full-size sedans in the late 1950s.

This time, it's a Lexus that shows up with this feature, unusual today in a car in the age of satellite radio, streaming and applications like Spotify. Note, however, that vinyl has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity for several years, so that might explain it.

The unique edition is named IS Wax, and it’s part of a marketing strategy called "All In" that allows influencers to let their creativity flow with a luxury sedan. The goal is to help the brand stand apart in its crowded field, even if the idea has no connection to the automobile. Last month, the automaker introduced a video game-themed IS sedan designed with input from the Twitch community.

Lexus claims the turntable doesn't skip, even on a bumpy road. Our infamous Canadian roads might have something to say about that. In any case, the record player was partially 3D printed and modified with carbon fibre and machined aluminum. It had to be custom made to fit into the car's glove compartment. Impressively, it actually plays a 12-inch disc and emerges and retracts with a motorized device.

If you want to see how the Lexus IS Wax came to be, the video above will give you an idea.

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus IS F Sport, Wax Edition

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus IS F Sport, Wax Edition, rear