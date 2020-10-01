Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not

Older drivers might remember that Chrysler offered a functional record player in some of its full-size sedans in the late 1950s.

This time, it's a Lexus that shows up with this feature, unusual today in a car in the age of satellite radio, streaming and applications like Spotify. Note, however, that vinyl has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity for several years, so that might explain it.

The unique edition is named IS Wax, and it’s part of a marketing strategy called "All In" that allows influencers to let their creativity flow with a luxury sedan. The goal is to help the brand stand apart in its crowded field, even if the idea has no connection to the automobile. Last month, the automaker introduced a video game-themed IS sedan designed with input from the Twitch community.

Lexus claims the turntable doesn't skip, even on a bumpy road. Our infamous Canadian roads might have something to say about that. In any case, the record player was partially 3D printed and modified with carbon fibre and machined aluminum. It had to be custom made to fit into the car's glove compartment. Impressively, it actually plays a 12-inch disc and emerges and retracts with a motorized device.

If you want to see how the Lexus IS Wax came to be, the video above will give you an idea.

2021 Lexus IS F Sport, Wax Edition
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus IS F Sport, Wax Edition
2021 Lexus IS F Sport, Wax Edition, rear
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus IS F Sport, Wax Edition, rear
2021 Lexus IS F Sport, Wax Edition, profile
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus IS F Sport, Wax Edition, profile

Lexus Winter Drive Test: Fun in the Snow and on the Ice

Lexus Winter Drive Test: Fun in the Snow and on the Ice

In keeping with tradition, Auto123 put several Lexus models to the test at the Canadian Tire Circuit in Bowmanville, Ontario. The main goal of the day was to...

2021 Lexus IS Review: Going the (Half) Distance

2021 Lexus IS Review: Going the (Half) Distance

The 2021 Lexus IS benefits from good overall quality, lots of standard equipment and a solid warranty, which help it win points versus its competitors, espec...

Lexus Outlines Changes Coming to its Models for 2021

Lexus Outlines Changes Coming to its Models for 2021

Lexus recently presented all the changes coming to its models for the 2021 model-year. The big news is the arrival of a new IS sedan, as well as an all-wheel...

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Lexus electric SUV concept
Lexus Shows a Bit of an Electric SUV Concept ...
Kia Soul EV
Stars Aligning for an All-Electric Auto Indus...
The new Nissan 400Z, interior
The Next Nissan Z Makes an Appearance in Prod...
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
