A Final Version of the Lexus IS 500 for 2025

Lexus unveils the 2025 IS 500 Ultimate Edition, a supercharged and ultra-limited version of its compact sedan. Only 500 units will be produced for North America, with just 40 for the Canadian market. A true collector's item for enthusiasts of endangered naturally aspirated V8s.

A V8 engine that resists extinction

The main star of this special edition is, of course, its 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8, which develops 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-wheel-drive configuration. This engine, according to Lexus, is one of the last luxury non-turbo V8s still available on the market.

| Photo: Lexus

Exclusive design and revisited performance

Based on the IS 500 F Sport Performance, the Ultimate Edition version receives a unique visual and technical treatment with 19-inch matte black lightweight alloy forged BBS wheels, red six-piston Brembo brake calipers with 380mm ventilated discs at the front, and a "Wind" light metallic grey exterior paint, exclusive to F SPORT models.

2026 Lexus IS 500, interior | Photo: Lexus

An interior inspired by the LFA

The interior combines red and black synthetic leather and suede, with red seat belts and a steering wheel inspired by the Lexus LFA, the late Japanese supercar. Each unit will also receive an exclusive numbered plaque and a custom startup animation in the digital instrumentation.

Market launch in fall 2025

The Lexus IS 500 Ultimate Edition will arrive at dealerships in the fall of 2025. The Canadian price has not yet been confirmed, but the standard 2025 IS 500 F Sport Performance model is listed at $76,840 CAD.

With only 40 units for the country, collectors and enthusiasts will have to act fast to get their hands on what promises to be one of the last mechanical strongholds of a disappearing era.