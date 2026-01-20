Lexus Canada has announced pricing and changes for the 2026 UX. Or we should say, the UX 300h, since that is the only configuration available, meaning the small luxury SUV comes only in hybrid format.

2026 Lexus UX 300h – What’s new?

The UX got some fairly substantial performance, tech and design updates for 2025, so this model-year is more one of the status quo.

What changes there are, are mostly on the theme of colour. The model now features standard across all trims a 64-colour thematic interior illumination system, and selected grades welcome new interior and exterior colour choices in their offering.

The base Premium grade incorporates a new shift knob design.

| Photo: Lexus

There’s also a small jump in the pricing. Whereas the 2025 300h was priced at $43,605 CAD (MSRP), the 2026 vintage will cost minimum $44,795. Nothing to write home about in a panic. Here’s the full pricing structure:

2026 Lexus 300h – Canadian pricing and versions

- 2026 UX 300h Premium - $44,795

- 2026 UX 300h Luxury - $50,259

- 2026 UX 300h F Sport Design - $45,865

- 2026 UX 300h F Sport 2 - $52,534

In a nutshell, here’s what each version gives you:

2026 Lexus UX 300h Premium – This model has a 6-speaker Lexus Display Audio system, 8-inch touchscreen display, the Lexus Interface system with Safety Connect, Service Connect and Remote Connect features, bi-beam LED headlamps, 7-inch digital cluster, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats and NuLuxe upholstery.

There’s also the new shift knob design and the 64-colour thematic interior illumination system. There are five exterior colours to choose from: Ultra White, Atomic Silver, Cloudburst Grey, Iridium and Caviar, and only the one black interior.

2026 Lexus UX 300h Luxury – This adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with embedded nav system, 12.3-inch digital cluster, head-up display, 10-speaker premium sound system, driver’s seat memory system, power folding and auto-tilting rear-view mirrors, power lift gate with kick sensor for hands-free operation, wireless charging dock for phones, Washi interior trim, digital key and Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking. This grade also gets the Drive Connect feature.

The Luxury grade is offered in 19 exterior/interior colour combinations. Atomic Silver can be matched with a choice of three interiors: Birch, Black or Palomino. Ultra White, Cloudburst Grey, Iridium and Caviar can be matched with four interiors - the three already mentioned, or a new Lapis interior.

| Photo: Lexus

2026 Lexus UX 300h F Sport Design – This brings in more aggressive styling. Starting with the Premium grade, Lexus has added LED fog lamps and cornering lamps, plus several F SPORT-exclusive design elements, including 18-inch alloy wheels, mesh grille, front and rear bumper and wheel arch mouldings.

Among the available colour combinations, you have Caviar and the following two-tone choices: Ultra White, Cloudburst Grey, Iridium and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0, each paired with a black roof, as well as with a Birch or black interior.

2026 Lexus UX 300h F Sport 2 – This adds stuff to the F Sport Design grade, notably a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with embedded navigation, 12.3-inch digital cluster, head-up display, 10-speaker premium audio, NuLuxe-clad F Sport seating, a driver’s seat memory system, power folding and auto-tilting rear-view mirrors, power lift gate with kick sensor for hands-free operation, wireless charging dock for phones, digital key and Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking. This grade upgrades the Lexus Interface system with the Drive Connect feature.

There are nine exterior/interior colour combinations. Caviar is available in a choice of Black or Circuit Red interiors, as are the following two-tone choices: Ultra White, Cloudburst Grey and Iridium – all with a black roof. This grade can also be ordered in Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 with black roof and a black interior.

The 2026 Lexus UX 300h is on sale now at Lexus dealers across Canada.

| Photo: Lexus