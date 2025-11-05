Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2026 Lexus RZ Priced Starting at $59,990 in Canada

2026 Lexus RZ | Photo: Lexus
Derek Boshouwers
 The revised EV delivers more power and increased range.

Lexus Canada has announced pricing for its revised 2026 RZ. The EV gets a starting MSRP of $59,990 CAD, virtually unchanged from the previous year, although the difference this year is that that entry model is FWD, a first for the model in Canada.

The new F Sport model, for its part, is priced starting at $77,990 in Canada.

For 2026, the Canadian RZ lineup includes five trims, among them the first front-wheel-drive RZ for Canada and a performance-oriented F SPORT edition with higher output powertrain.

2026 Lexus RZ, in profile
2026 Lexus RZ, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Lexus RZ – Full pricing in Canada

- 2026 RZ 350e Signature - $59,990 CAD (MSRP) The front-wheel-drive RZ 350e offers 221 hp and a range of up to 480 km.

- 2026 RZ 450e AWD Signature - $66,990 The all-wheel-drive RZ 450e delivers an output of 308 hp. Range here dips to 418 km.

- 2026 RZ 450e AWD Luxury - $72,990 – This takes the Signature model and adds more connected services, a fixed glass panoramic roof and power hatch with kick sensor, as well as black, machine-finished 20-inch alloy wheels.

- 2026 RZ 450e AWD Executive - $82,960 – This builds on the Luxury grade, adding a unique design for the 20-inch wheels, heated rear seats, head-up display, 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio, dimming panoramic glass roof, 64-colour interior ambient lighting system and more.

- 2026 RZ 550e AWD F Sport - $77,990 – The new model in the range is its sportiest, offering 408 hp, an M mode simulating manual gear changes and specially tuned suspension systems. The exterior design includes distinctive black F SPORT features such as the F SPORT emblem, rear spoiler, front and rear bumper moldings and front grille, as well as 20-inch F SPORT wheels with blue brake calipers and aero covers. Range drops to 366 km.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

All versions of the RZ are equipped with a 77-kWh battery and feature the NACS charging port making it chargeable on Tesla superchargers.

The 2026 Lexus RZ is available for purchase now at dealerships across Canada.

