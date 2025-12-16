Vancouver, BC — When Lexus first entered the Canadian market, it offered consumers here two models: the LS 400 and ES 250 sedans. Three decades later, both models were still in the 2025 catalog. For 2026, however, only the ES continues on.

But while the LS as we know it has been withdrawn from the market, we can expect to see the name appear again; it carries too much history to be casually dismissed.

As for the new ES, entering its eighth generation, the big news is that it will be offered in two different configurations: hybrid and all-electric.

The model was first unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show last April, but we had the opportunity to take a closer look at as it made its debut on Canadian soil.

|

Design of the 2026 Lexus ES

Time was, you really only needed one word to sum up the design of the ES sedan: boring. Things have evolved in the right direction at Lexus, a brand that has succeed in recent years in giving its models some character.

That’s quite evident when you take a good look at the new ES. Firstly, it offers a new design language inspired by the LF-ZC concept, unveiled two years ago at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. We can see a new interpretation of the Lexus hourglass grille, now more discreet, fluid and tapered. This is particularly the case with the all-electric version. The headlights and taillights also adopt a new L-shaped signature.

On the flanks, a prominent line accentuated by a colour contrast adds character to the ES, which . will be available on 19- or 21-inch wheels.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, Lexus has delivered an equally new interior environment. For one thing, the cabin gains volume, with an overall length increased by 16.5 cm. This is particularly appreciated in the rear where Lexus is giving the model a VIP executive package for the first time. In the 350e FWD Luxury variant, occupants will find reclining rear seats with a footrest on the passenger side, in addition to a massage function, not to mention heating and ventilation for the seats.

The downside is that it’s offered only with the front-wheel-drive version. To be continued once the lineup arrives at dealerships.

Among the other notable elements, the door interiors featuring a bamboo finish created using 3D printing, behind which lighting offers an appreciable effect and touch of luxury. A Mark Levinson audio system completes the package.

For the rest, the presentation is more streamlined, adopting several tactile/haptic controls, which is not always reassuring. Note the location of the seat memory buttons, clearly visible in front of the driver. A dual pad for phone charging is also an interesting feature, and we feel that this is going to become the industry norm.

|

|

Technology of the 2026 Lexus ES

The new LS gets a new version of the Lexus multimedia system, accessed via a 14-inch touchscreen that is highly configurable. The company promises a more responsive voice assistant, integrated navigation and, unsurprisingly, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications.

Two phones can be simultaneously connected to the vehicle's Bluetooth. No more fighting! Finally, in front of the driver, a 12.3-inch digital display provides the necessary information relating to the road.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrains of the 2026 Lexus ES

The ES breaks a barrier at the Toyota group as it’s the first model able to integrate both all-electric and gas-engine powertrains. The company achieved this by reworking its TNGA GA-K platform so it can accommodate both formats.

The gasoline version, the 350h, includes a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine connected to a hybrid system. A new technology named eAxle, integrating the control unit and the transmission, is also debuting with the model. Lexus promises a more compact and lighter powertrain overall.

Then there are two electric variants, one front-wheel-drive (350e), the other all-wheel-drive (500e). At the time of writing, the range is estimated at 480 km with the front-wheel-drive version. The all-wheel-drive model is getting the Direct4 system for intelligent torque distribution to the wheels, which can be done entirely at the front or totally at the rear.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

Details regarding power, performance, energy consumption ratings, etc., are yet to come, but everything seems promising.

Note that in terms of safety, the 2026 ES sedan is the first to receive the LSS+ 4.0 suite, which naturally includes more capabilities, especially to do with the vehicle's detection capabilities. On that front too, details are forthcoming.

The final word

The new 2026 ES is expected on the market in the early months of next year. And when it does launch, we expect the more diversified offering will bring the sedan to a wider audience. And not a bad thing, since in 2026 it is the only bridge between the brand's early days and the present.

Don't worry, however, Lexus has plans for the LS name. More on that to come.

| Photo: D.Rufiange