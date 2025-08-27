In case you’re keeping score, Lincoln isn’t among the auto brands currently offering any all-electric vehicles. This is running in the opposite direction of some other luxury carmakers like Cadillac who have moved forcefully into the all-electric segments.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently acknowledged that he has resisted internal pressure to take Lincoln down that road.

What’s more, he told Hagerty in an interview during Monterey Car Week, “I'm really glad we didn't do it.” Farley explained that the auto giant is “starting to discover our brand location for Lincoln that makes sense.” And what makes sense for Lincoln is a varied electrified lineup that includes only one or two all-electric models.

Farley alluded to range-extender electric vehicles possibly being better choices to meet the division's needs; the Lincoln offering could consist of hybrid and range-extender hybrid vehicles, with just a few all-electrics, which would “be more on the affordable side”.

He told Hagerty that the company doesn’t “want to make an affordable hybrid as a Lincoln, but an affordable EV Lincoln, with over-the-top color choice and over-the-top interior customization would make sense.”

Two weeks ago, recall, Ford announced a new manufacturing process for its future electric vehicles, which will allow the company to churn out more affordable electric models. Obviously, that is what allows the automaker to consider an affordable entry-level EV under the Lincoln banner.

This is potentially good news for the Lincoln brand, which currently offers only four models, with the Corsair already confirmed to be on the way out. It will need fresh and attractive new models, and soon.