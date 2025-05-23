Lotus Could Put a V8 in the Emira

In a surprising 180-degree turn, Lotus is reportedly considering ditching not only its Toyota-sourced V6 engine but also its stated plan to go all-electric. According to Autocar, the Geely-owned British brand is working on integrating a V8 engine into its Emira sports car.

Toyota V6 no longer meets standards

Currently, the Emira is offered with two powertrains: a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder from AMG (406 hp) and a 3.5L supercharged Toyota V6, also with 406 hp, but the only one to offer a manual transmission.

Despite its mechanical charm and appeal in North America, the V6 will not meet the upcoming Euro 7 emissions standard. Lotus has no choice but to replace it, and to general surprise, the idea of a V8 has surfaced.

An AMG V8 under the hood?

Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng confirmed to investors that the company “is currently evaluating the feasibility of a V8” for the Emira. And according to Matt Windle, head of Lotus Europe, engines from a current supplier - meaning AMG - are being considered.

AMG already supplies the Emira's 4-cylinder engine and twin-turbo V8s to Aston Martin. Technically, the "hot-vee" design of AMG V8s (turbos in the centre of the V) could simplify their integration into the Emira's rear chassis.

Lexus’ V8: Possible but not likely

Another engine could have done the trick: the 5.0L naturally aspirated V8 from the Lexus RC F and LC 500. However, this engine has been withdrawn from the European market due to homologation issues, making it an unlikely option at this stage.

Manual or automatic transmission?

It remains to be seen whether Lotus will succeed in pairing the future V8 with a manual gearbox, as was briefly the case with Aston Martin and the Vantage AMG—despite what was considered poor shift quality.

U.S. deliveries still on hold, but Canada is a go

Another short-term issue for Lotus: resuming Emira shipments to the United States, which have been interrupted due to new customs tariffs announced by the Trump administration. Canadian brand dealers continue to offer the 4-cylinder version of the model.