Mazda MX-30 PHEV Coming Our Way with a Range-Extending Rotary Generator

Mazda has taken some knocks in reaction to its new MX-30 small electric crossover, most of them to do with the short range it delivers. Offering a mere 161 km on a full charge (and who knows what in winter – we’ve yet to determine that), the MX-30 is passable as a city driver but longer out-of-town trips are not simple affairs.

Perhaps in response to the criticisms, Mazda has announced it will introduce the MX-30 PHEV, equipped with a rotary generator/motor acting basically as a range extender by recharging the battery. We may see this version as soon as next year, too.

While it is declining as yet to provide figures regarding what added range the system will give the MX-30 PHEV, Mazda does claim that the plug-in variant with rotary engine “combines all the benefits of Mazda’s electrification technology with a rotary generator to charge the battery, providing more range.” How much more will depend on a few factors like for example the size of the fuel tank that can be fitted into the vehicle.

Mazda also cautions that the number of MX-30 PHEVs hitting our market when it debuts next year is almost sure to be limited.

