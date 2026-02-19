Mazda Still Committed to Manual Gearbox

Mazda continues to believe in the relevance of the manual transmission for the Mazda3, even though it’s present in just 5 percent of the Mazda3s sold in Canada.

This commitment was shared by Chuck Reimer, Manager of Product Communications at Mazda Canada, in an interview with the Auto123 editorial team.

"As a brand, we place a high value on the driving experience and, for those customers who share that connection, we want to continue offering the option of a manual transmission in our vehicles for as long as it is reasonably possible," Reimer told us.

Only 5 percent of sales

In 2025, Mazda sold 14,042 units of the Mazda3 in Canada. That represents a 13.6-percent increase over the previous year, when the manufacturer sold 10,263 units of the compact car.

From those figures, we can extrapolate that the manufacturer sold some 700 manual-gearbox Mazda3s across Canada during the 2025 calendar year.

| Photo: Mazda

A single trim available with a manual box

For several years now, only one version of the Mazda3 has been available with a manual transmission. By selecting the GT trim with front-wheel drive and the 2.5L naturally aspirated engine, consumers have the option to check the box for a manual transmission as no-cost option.

"By offering it on the GT trim, we believe we can satisfy the clientele looking for a manual Mazda3," Reimer explained. While manual transmissions were once common on entry-level versions of compact cars, they are now aimed at a different audience. "Today, the manual transmission is for enthusiasts who can enjoy it daily with the Mazda3 GT," he added.

The 2026 Mazda3 GT with a manual gearbox starts at $34,800. Note that the manual transmission is exclusive to the Sport (hatchback) model and is not available on the Mazda3 sedan.

The Mazda3: The last traditional compact car available with a stick shift

In 2026, the Mazda3 stands as the only non-sport-specific compact car that can be had with a manual transmission. Its commitment highlights Mazda’s desire to satisfy a segment of the market that still wants to shift gears themselves. The Volkswagen Jetta was among the last mainstream compacts to offer a manual, until the manufacturer retired the option for the 2025 model-year.