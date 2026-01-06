Honda Civic Once Again Canada’s Best-Selling Car in 2025

Once again this year, the Honda Civic has won the title of the best-selling car in Canada.

The Japanese automaker’s Canadian division was proud to make that announcement this week after tallying its sales totals for the past twelve months.

2025 Honda Civic Sport Hatchback | Photo: Honda

Here’s the tale those totals tell: During 2025, Honda sold 31,054 units of the Civic, counting all variations of the compact car, namely the sedan and hatchback versions and those equipped with the hybrid powertrain.

Its position at the very top of the charts should surprise no one: Over the last 28 years, the Honda Civic has been Canada’s best-selling car no fewer than 26 times.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Honda CR-V is not to be outdone

The CR-V also had reason to celebrate. Honda announced that the CR-V Hybrid was the most popular hybrid vehicle in Canada over the past year. In all, in the last twelve months, Honda sold 55,987 units of the CR-V. Of those, a solid majority - 35,325 units - were equipped with the hybrid powertrain.

“Year after year, Canadians choose Civic because it consistently delivers what matters most; quality, reliability, value and driving pleasure,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant VP at Honda Canada. “Seeing Civic finish as the nation’s number one selling passenger car, alongside the CR-V Hybrid leading the hybrid segment, is both humbling and deeply appreciated.”