McLaren Changes Owners, But Stays in Middle Eastern Hands

The sale of McLaren Automotive is now official. The British carmaker passes into the hands of new owner, CYVN Holdings, an investment entity owned by the Abu Dhabi government.

The acquisition provides essential capital to McLaren. The objective will be to exploit unprecedented access to cutting-edge engineering and design capabilities, heralding a new generation of supercars, such as the future successor to the 750S.

A transfer between sovereign wealth funds

The deal was first unveiled in October, when CYVN Holdings acquired McLaren Automotive from Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Mumtalakat had bought a stake in McLaren Automotive in 2017, but did not take full control of the McLaren Group (including road cars and the F1 team) until 2024.

Now, McLaren road cars and F1 single-seaters are separated once again, paving the way for strategic restructuring.

McLaren GTS | Photo: McLaren

CYVN: an investor with global ambitions

In addition to McLaren, CYVN Holdings has invested in several automotive companies in recent years, among them:

- Chinese EV manufacturer Nio, in which CYVN holds a 20-percent stake;

- Gordon Murray Technologies, a British company known for its expertise in automotive engineering, notably the iStream platform for EVs.

- ForSeven, a British start-up specializing in EVs.

These assets will allow McLaren to benefit from technological synergy and enhanced expertise.

A future of performance and technology

McLaren is renowned for integrating F1-derived technologies into its road cars, whether in terms of chassis, suspension or powertrains. This strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi and McLaren promises to reinforce this heritage. Although CYVN will take a stake in the racing business, it will remain separate from the automotive business, ensuring flexibility in both areas.

The takeover is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, but no complications are expected, as both parties are backed by governments.