To celebrate its 2024 F1 Constructors' Championship title, McLaren unveils the Artura and 750S MCL38 Celebration Editions. Inspired by the MCL38 single-seater that won the British team its ninth title, these special editions will be produced in just nine examples each.

Presented prior to an event bringing together the 10 F1 teams, these versions pay tribute to the triumph of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who helped McLaren win its first constructors' title since 1998.

The McLaren 750S special edition | Photo: McLaren

The McLaren Artura special edition, in profile | Photo: McLaren

F1-inspired design and unique elements

The Artura and 750S MCL38 Celebration Editions adopt an exclusive livery combining Papaya Orange and Anthracite, echoing the colours of the F1 single-seater. A nine-star graphic appears on the body to symbolize the team's nine titles.

The interior features plates signed by Norris and Piastri, as well as carbon parts taken directly from the MCL38. Touches of Papaya Orange underline the exclusivity of these models.

Unchanged but still impressive performance

While these special editions focus above all on design, they retain the remarkable performance of the base models:

- McLaren Artura MCL38: V6 biturbo plug-in hybrid 3.0L, 671 hp

- McLaren 750S MCL38: V8 twin-turbo 4.0L, 740 hp

These two supercars remain true performance machines, designed to offer a driving experience close to F1.

McLaren Artura special edition | Photo: McLaren

McLaren is already preparing its F1 future

While McLaren celebrates its title, the team is already preparing the MCL39, a replacement for the MCL38 for the 2025 season. The model was recently spotted testing in camouflage, pending its official presentation.

The MCL39 will make its debut during pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26, 2025, before being lined up for the first race of the year, the Australian Grand Prix, on March 16, 2025.