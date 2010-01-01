Mercedes-Benz Announces 2023 Sprinter Van for Canada

Photo: Mercedes-Benz 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, in the mud

Mercedes-Benz Van Canada has announced the pending arrival of the revised 2023 Sprinter van for the Canadian market. The model will be available as of this winter.

The new edition features, most notably, a new all-wheel-drive system, new 9G-TRONIC transmission, new 4-cylinder diesel engine and enhanced connectivity. The 2.0L OM 654 diesel engine is familiar from use in Mercedes-Benz’ passenger vehicle lineup in Europe, and it’s part of a lineup of solely 4-cylinder engines, new for 2023.

The automaker promises smoother acceleration, higher torque values, decreased emissions and lower noise and vibration levels from the new unit, which offers an output of either 168 hp or 208 hp, and either 295 lb-ft or 332 lb-ft of torque, depending on whether the configuration includes a single or a double turbo compressor. Note that the base engine is unchanged, thus a gas-fed 2.0L 4-cylinder offering 188 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque with a rear-wheel-drive configuration.

The new 9-speed transmission, meanwhile, comes standard on all versions, and according to Mercedes it helps deliver increased driving comfort, reduced fuel consumption, decreased noise levels, lower emissions, higher overall gear ratio and quicker downshifts allowing for agile acceleration.

As for the new AWD, it replaces the old 4x4 system and boosts power and endurance and overall improved performance on difficult terrain, including snow and slush. The automatic torque can be split 50-50 per axle, as apposed to the previous system’s 65-percent rear bias.

Mercedes promises not just a tougher but also a more connected Sprinter for 2023, and one offering an enhanced user experience. Mainly, there’s now Mercedes Me, a system of digital services (available for both Android and iOS devices) that can connect users, both commercial and private, to the van and makes easily accessible a host of information. Commercial customers in particular can activate their full fleet with advanced digital services.

Another feature of the new Sprinter van involves safety, with a new camera installed at the back of the vehicle, which displays the image on the screen of the interior mirror. This technology provides drivers with a clear view behind the vehicle.

Pricing for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter remains to be confirmed, but that should come as the winter commercial launch approaches.