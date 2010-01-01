Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Mercedes-Benz Canada, Enterprise Announce New Fleet Van Deal

A new deal between Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada and Enterprise Holdings sees the vehicle rental giant already taking delivery of the first of 300 new vehicles for its fleet of vehicles servicing individual and commercial customers

That total includes over 200 2022 Sprinter cargo vans and more than 100 2022 Metris passenger vans. For Enterprise Holdings, which encompasses not only Enterprise Rent-A-Car but also the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, this marks a major new addition to its nationwide fleet.

As well, Enterprise sees the new partnership as a key element of its goal to reduce energy consumption in its fleet vehicles while offering its customers vehicles renowned for their quality, reliability and advanced technologies.

