Mercedes-Benz is recalling 660 units of its EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4Matic electric SUVs in the U.S. due to a risk of sudden power loss. The recall notice is being overseen by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A similar recall is expected to follow for Canadian owners in the coming weeks.

Affected models and production period

The recall’s official documents specify that the affected models were assembled between May 4, 2022, and August 16, 2023. The breakdown is as follows:

• EQB 350 4Matic: 179 units

• EQB 300 4Matic: 481 units

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The problem

The problem stems from the busbar in the high-voltage battery. The connection of that part may not meet production specifications due to a defective or incorrect batch of screws used by Chinese supplier Farasis Energy Co. Ltd. That deviation in the manufacturing process could lead to a total loss of motive power, increasing the risk of an accident.

Mercedes says it has received no reports of any accidents or injuries related to the defect in the U.S. Drivers will not receive any warning before the power cuts out, but a message will appear on the instrument cluster at the time of failure.

The solution

Dealers will inspect all affected vehicles and replace the high-voltage battery if necessary, free of charge to the owners.

As mentioned, a recall for Canadian EQB owners is expected to follow in the coming weeks.