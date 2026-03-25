Volkswagen is recalling almost 100,000 of its EVs worldwide to fix an issue with the high-voltage battery that can lead to a risk of a fire.

For the moment, neither the NHTSA (U.S.) or Transport Canada have confirmed the recall and how many vehicles are might be affected here.

The recall targets the VW brand’s ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID. Buzz EVs, as well as the Cupra Born compact SUV, sold in other markets. Of the roughly 95,000 vehicles impacted, some 28,000 are in Germany itself.

OF the affected models, only the VW ID.4 and ID. Buzz are sold in Canada.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

According to the KBA, the motor vehicle authority for Germany, a defect within the high-voltage battery can reduce the amount of range available to users. More significantly, it can potentially lead to a fire risk.

The solution

Volkswagen says service centres at its dealers will inspect the high-voltage battery in affected vehicles for potentially faulty modules and replace those modules if necessary. The vehicles will also receive a software update.