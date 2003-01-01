Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mercedes-Benz Announces Canadian Pricing for EQB SUV

Mercedes-Benz Canada today announced pricing for its new EQB 350 4Matic SUV. The all-electric model, expected in dealerships in the fourth quarter, gets a starting price of $75,700.

Various option packages will be available, which will of course increase the level of equipment, but also the price. We're talking about the Premium, Sport, Night and Smart Drive packages.

The model offers standard LED light strips front and rear, MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system, augmented reality navigation and two 10.25-inch screens in front of the driver and on the central console, as well as safety features like active lane departure warning, blind spot warning and assisted emergency braking.

2023 Mercedes-EQ EQB, profile
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQB, profile

Interestingly, the navigation system calculates the fastest route to your destination, but it does so based on range simulations. In other words, it takes into account stops that might be necessary for recharging, among other things.

And speaking of charging, the EQB will offer a year of charging with the Mercedes me Charge app. This will offer easy access to charging stations from different providers.

As for the model's technical data sheet, some information is known such as the usable energy of the lithium-ion battery (66.5 kWh), the output offered by the powertrain (288 hp) and range, at least according to the European WLTP cycle calculation (419 km).

This should translate into a range of about 340-350 km for North America.

2023 Mercedes-EQ EQB, interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQB, interior
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQB, three-quarters rear
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQB, three-quarters rear
Photos:Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-EQ EQB pictures
